Sports
Brujan’s double leads Montgomery to 10-9 win over Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Vidal Brujan hit a run-scoring double in the sixth inning, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 10-9 win over the Jackson Generals on Thursday.
The double by Brujan came in the midst of a six-run inning and tied the game 8-8. Later in the inning, Montgomery took the lead when Tristan Gray hit an RBI double.
The Biscuits tacked on another run in the eighth when Taylor Walls scored on a groundout.
Jackson saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jeffrey Baez hit an RBI single, driving in L.T. Tolbert in the eighth inning to cut the Montgomery lead to 10-9.
Matt Krook (2-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Justin Donatella (5-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.
Several Generals chipped in at the plate, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Drew Ellis homered twice, driving in four runs and scoring a pair.
Comments