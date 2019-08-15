Neuweiler, Martin lift Lexington over Kannapolis 4-2

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Rudy Martin homered and had two hits, and Charlie Neuweiler struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the Lexington Legends defeated the Kannapolis Intimidators 4-2 on Thursday.

Neuweiler (6-9) allowed two runs and four hits while walking three to pick up the win.

Kannapolis started the scoring in the first inning when Tyler Osik hit a two-run double.

The Legends took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Martin hit a solo home run en route to the one-run lead.

The Legends tacked on another run in the eighth when Reed Rohlman hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nathan Eaton.

Jason Bilous (5-8) went three innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out two and walked two.