Cluff’s single leads Hagerstown to 6-3 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Jackson Cluff hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 6-3 win over the West Virginia Power on Thursday.

The single by Cluff started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Suns a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Justin Connell hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch.

The Power tied the game 3-3 when Matt Sanders hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Joan Adon (11-3) got the win in relief while Sal Biasi (6-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sanders homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Power.

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 4-1 against Hagerstown this season.