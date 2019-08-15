Davidson’s homer leads Vermont to 6-4 win over Brooklyn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Logan Davidson hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Vermont Lake Monsters to a 6-4 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday.

The home run by Davidson scored Noah Vaughan and was the game's last scoring play.

The Lake Monsters tied the game 4-4 when Dustin Harris hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Rivas in the sixth.

Richard Morban (1-1) got the win with 5 1/3 innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Nelson Leon (2-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.