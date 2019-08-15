Meadows’ single leads West Michigan to 5-1 win over Great Lakes

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Parker Meadows hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 5-1 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Thursday.

The single by Meadows scored Riley Greene to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead.

The Whitecaps later tacked on three runs in the eighth when Jack Kenley hit a two-run double and then scored on a wild pitch to secure the victory.

Starter Adam Wolf (4-10) got the win while Zach Willeman (3-5) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

For the Loons, Chris Roller doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.

Despite the loss, Great Lakes is 10-5 against West Michigan this season.