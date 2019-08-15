Bauers, Tom lead Columbus to 5-3 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Ka'ai Tom homered as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Gwinnett Stripers 5-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Thursday.

The home run by Bauers scored Mark Mathias to give the Clippers a 3-0 lead.

Gwinnett answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to one on RBI singles by John Ryan Murphy and Drew Waters.

The Clippers later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Mathias scored on a fielder's choice and Bauers hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gwinnett saw its comeback attempt come up short after Pedro Florimon drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Sean Kazmar in the seventh inning to cut the Columbus lead to 5-3.

Hector Hernandez (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Gwinnett starter Huascar Ynoa (2-5) took the loss in the International League game.

The Clippers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 5-2.