Corpus Christi beats Frisco 2-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Jake Meyers scored when a runner was thrown out in the third inning, leading the Corpus Christi Hooks to a 2-1 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday. The Hooks swept the four-game series with the win.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Hooks a 1-0 lead before Stephen Wrenn scored when a runner was thrown out later in the inning.

The RoughRiders cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Chuck Moorman hit a solo home run.

Corpus Christi right-hander Tyler Ivey (4-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Collin Wiles (0-3) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing two runs and four hits over three innings.