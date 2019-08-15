Hunt leads Fort Wayne to 12-4 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Blake Hunt tripled and singled twice as the Fort Wayne TinCaps defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 12-4 on Thursday. The Lugnuts saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Fort Wayne had a big four-run fourth inning in the blowout victory. Lee Solomon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ethan Skender en route to the five-run lead.

Fort Wayne right-hander Efrain Contreras (5-5) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Troy Watson (6-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up five runs and five hits over five innings.