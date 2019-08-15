Ozuna’s triple leads Billings to 11-2 win over Grand Junction

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Reniel Ozuna hit a bases-clearing triple in the first inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to an 11-2 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Thursday.

The triple by Ozuna started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Mustangs a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Leonardo Seminati and Reyny Reyes hit RBI singles.

The Mustangs later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the third.

Billings starter Omar Conoropo (5-0) picked up the win after allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Mitchell Kilkenny (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing five runs and four hits while only recording two outs.