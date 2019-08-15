Darnell, Zazueta lead Monterrey to 7-1 win over Dos Laredos

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Amadeo Zazueta had three hits and two RBI, and Logan Darnell threw five scoreless innings as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 7-1 on Thursday. The Sultanes swept the three-game series with the win.

Darnell (4-4) allowed one hit while striking out five and walking one to get the win.

Monterrey got on the board first with a run in the third inning. After reaching base on a fielder's choice, Isidro Pina advanced to third on a double by Victor Mendoza and then scored on a double by Mendoza.

The Sultanes later added two runs in the fourth, seventh, and eighth innings to secure the victory.

Jose Oyervides (8-8) went five innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game.