Urrutia, Serrano lift Saltillo over Laguna 8-4

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Henry Urrutia homered and singled, scoring three runs as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Algodoneros Union Laguna 8-4 on Thursday. With the victory, the Saraperos swept the three-game series.

Ricardo Serrano homered and singled with two RBIs for Saltillo.

Down 2-1, the Saraperos took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Rainel Rosario and Josuan Hernandez hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

The Saraperos later added two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth. In the fifth, Jose Manuel Orozco hit an RBI single, while Serrano hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Saltillo right-hander Hector Ambriz (4-8) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Juan Macias (1-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Algodoneros, Michael Choice homered and singled, driving home two runs.