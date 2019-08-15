Jackson leads Orem to 7-4 win over Idaho Falls

OREM, Utah (AP) -- Jeremiah Jackson hit three home runs and drove in five runs, as the Orem Owlz defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars 7-4 on Thursday.

Jackson hit a solo shot in the first, a solo shot in the third and a three-run shot in the sixth. Brandon White tripled and singled twice in the win.

Seth Ballew (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Cody Davenport (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Michael Emodi homered, doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Chukars.