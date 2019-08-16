Mejia has 4 RBI, leads Monclova to 14-8 win over Durango

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Mejia drove in four runs, while Chris Carter and Cesar Tapia drove in four and three, respectively, as the Acereros del Norte beat the Generales de Durango 14-8 on Thursday. With the victory, the Acereros swept the three-game series.

Mejia homered and singled four times, scoring four runs while also driving in four.

Up 3-1, the Acereros added to their lead with five runs in the fifth inning, including a three-run home run by Carter.

The Acereros later added three runs in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Tapia hit a two-run home run, while Mejia hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Monclova right-hander Geno Encina (8-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Amilcar Gaxiola (5-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over four innings.

The 10 extra-base hits for Monclova included a season-high seven doubles.

Monclova improved to 9-3 against Durango this season.