Tineo helps to shut out Boise, Hillsboro wins 6-0

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) -- Marcos Tineo and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Hillsboro Hops topped the Boise Hawks 6-0 on Thursday.

Tineo (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing four hits over four scoreless innings. Micah Kaczor (1-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and seven hits in the Northwest League game.

In the bottom of the first, Hillsboro took the lead on an error that scored Ricky Martinez. The Hops then added three runs in the second and two in the seventh. In the second, Ryan January drove in two runs and Martinez drove in one, while Corbin Carroll and Dominic Canzone hit RBI singles in the seventh.

Martinez singled three times, also stealing a base in the win.

The Hawks were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Hops' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.