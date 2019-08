EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- Reinaldo Ilarraza hit a grand slam in the ninth inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to a 9-5 win over the Everett AquaSox on Thursday.

The grand slam by Ilarraza scored Luke Becker, Jack Stronach, and Jordy Barley and was the game's last scoring play.

Tom Colletti (3-4) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brock Minich (0-4) took the loss in the Northwest League game.