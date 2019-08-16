Diaz’s double leads DSL Cardinals Blue to 6-5 win over DSL Angels

, (AP) -- Fernando Diaz hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Blue to a 6-5 win over the DSL Angels on Friday.

The double by Diaz gave the DSL Cardinals Blue a 6-5 lead and capped a three-run inning for DSL Cardinals Blue. Earlier in the inning, DSL Cardinals Blue tied the game when Hansel Otamendi hit a sacrifice fly.

Cristoffer Zapata (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Wilson Gomez (0-3) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Cardinals Blue improved to 6-2 against DSL Angels this season.