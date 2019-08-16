De La Cruz’s double leads DSL Mariners to 9-3 win over DSL Royals2

, (AP) -- Julio De La Cruz hit a run-scoring double in the first inning, leading the DSL Mariners to a 9-3 win over the DSL Royals2 on Friday.

Noelvi Marte scored on the play to give the DSL Mariners a 1-0 lead after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on an error.

The DSL Mariners later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Marte singled three times, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for DSL Mariners.

DSL Mariners southpaw Jose Aquino (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Fraicy Breton (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up two runs and three hits over three innings.