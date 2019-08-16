Quiroz’s single leads DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to 6-4 win over DSL Rays2

, (AP) -- Nelson Quiroz hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Dodgers Shoemaker to a 6-4 win over the DSL Rays2 on Friday.

The single by Quiroz capped a three-run inning and gave the Dodgers Shoemaker a 5-4 lead after Julio Enrique hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Dodgers Shoemaker tacked on another run in the ninth when Mayron Cathalina scored on a wild pitch.

Jeremi Rodriguez (5-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Henry Torres (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Despite the loss, DSL Rays2 is 6-3 against DSL Dodgers Shoemaker this season.