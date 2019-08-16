Colina and Molina shut out DSL Marlins, DSL Rays1 wins 4-0

, (AP) -- Jhoan Colina and Anthony Molina combined for a shutout as the DSL Rays1 beat the DSL Marlins 4-0 on Friday.

Molina (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing seven hits over five scoreless innings. Yeuris Jimenez (2-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

In the top of the second, DSL Rays1 scored on a single by Juan Mata that brought home Bryan Santos. In the following at-bat, Mata scored on a groundout to give the DSL Rays1 a 2-0 lead. The DSL Rays1 then added single runs in the third and fifth innings. In the third, Estanli Castillo hit an RBI single, while Elias Petiyan scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

The DSL Marlins were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the DSL Rays1's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, DSL Marlins is 6-3 against DSL Rays1 this season.