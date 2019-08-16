Owings, Mesa lead the way for GCL Marlins

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Zachary Owings doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the GCL Marlins beat the GCL Mets 6-5 on Friday.

Victor Mesa singled three times, also stealing a base for GCL Marlins.

Trailing 2-0, the GCL Marlins took the lead for good with six runs in the fifth inning. The GCL Marlins sent 10 men to the plate as Alvaro Montero hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Jose Devers en route to the four-run lead.

The GCL Mets saw their comeback attempt come up short after Kenedy Corona scored on an error in the seventh inning to cut the GCL Marlins lead to 6-5.

Starter Matt Givin (4-0) got the win while Jhonfran Escalona (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Gulf Coast League game.