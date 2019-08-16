Sanchez’s single leads DSL Royals1 to 7-4 win over DSL Braves

, (AP) -- Javier Sanchez hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Royals1 to a 7-4 win over the DSL Braves in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Sanchez came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the DSL Royals1 a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Jean Carvajal hit a two-run triple.

DSL Braves took a 4-0 lead behind a two-run single by Jose Dilone in the second inning. DSL Royals1 answered in the fifth inning when Junior Calderon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jose Freites.

Leandro Mendez (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Rolddy Munoz (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after DSL Braves won the first game 3-2. With the win, DSL Royals1 improved to 6-3 against DSL Braves this season.