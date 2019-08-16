Bae scores winning run, Greensboro beats Augusta 4-3 in walk-off finish

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Ji-Hwan Bae scored the winning run on a fielder's choice in the ninth inning, as the Greensboro Grasshoppers topped the Augusta GreenJackets 4-3 on Friday.

Bae scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The Grasshoppers tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Kyle Mottice scored on a wild pitch.

Reliever Yerry De Los Santos (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked two over one scoreless inning. Bryce Tucker (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run while walking two in the South Atlantic League game.

Despite the loss, Augusta is 6-3 against Greensboro this season.