Talley has 4 RBI, leads Lansing to 19-1 win over Fort Wayne

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- LJ Talley drove in four runs, while Griffin Conine and Ryan Gold drove in three apiece as the Lansing Lugnuts beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps 19-1 on Friday.

Lansing scored in six different innings in the victory, including the sixth, when it exploded for eight runs, including a two-run home run by Rafael Lantigua.

Lansing right-hander Troy Miller (6-7) picked up the win after allowing one run on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cullen Dana (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over four innings.