Julks’ double leads Fayetteville to 5-2 win over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Corey Julks hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 5-2 win over the Frederick Keys on Friday.

The double by Julks came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Woodpeckers a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Ruben Castro scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the eighth when Castro hit an RBI single, driving in Cal Stevenson.

Chandler Taylor homered and singled, driving home two runs for Fayetteville.

Starter Cody Deason (3-2) got the win while Reed Hayes (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Carolina League game.

With the win, Fayetteville improved to 7-2 against Frederick this season.