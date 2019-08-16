Valera, Lavastida lead Mahoning Valley to 10-3 win over State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- George Valera hit a two-run triple in the third inning, and Bryan Lavastida had three hits and scored two runs as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers beat the State College Spikes 10-3 on Friday.

The triple by Valera scored Korey Holland and Julian Escobedo to give the Scrappers a 2-1 lead.

Mahoning Valley later scored in three additional innings, including a six-run ninth, when Michael Cooper hit a three-run triple to help finish off the blowout.

Mahoning Valley right-hander Carlos Vargas (4-4) picked up the win after allowing one run on two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Michael YaSenka (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up two runs and one hit over two innings.