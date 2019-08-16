Rodriguez’s sacrifice leads Lynchburg to 6-5 win over Carolina

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Jason Rodriguez drove in Connor Smith with a sacrifice hit in the fifth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 6-5 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday.

The Hillcats cut the deficit to 5-4 when Tyler Freeman hit an RBI double, bringing home Steven Kwan in the fourth.

Justin Garza (6-8) got the win in relief while Matt Hardy (7-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Rob Henry tripled and singled twice, driving in three runs for the Mudcats.