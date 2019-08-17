Sequera’s double leads AZL Reds to 5-2 win over AZL Dodgers Lasorda

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jorge Sequera hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, leading the AZL Reds to a 5-2 win over the AZL Dodgers Lasorda on Saturday.

The double by Sequera, part of a two-run inning, gave the AZL Reds a 2-1 lead before Sequera scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

AZL Dodgers Lasorda answered in the next half-inning when Luke McKenzie hit an RBI double, scoring Eddys Leonard to get within one.

The AZL Reds later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Hunter Oliver scored on an error, while Sequera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Sebastian Almonte in the eighth.

Yoel Diaz (1-0) got the win in relief while Ricardo Hernandez (1-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.