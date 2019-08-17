Hermosillo leads Salt Lake to 12-5 win over El Paso

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Michael Hermosillo hit three home runs and drove in four runs, as the Salt Lake Bees defeated the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-5 on Friday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Bees and a six-game winning streak for the Chihuahuas.

Hermosillo hit a solo shot in the first, a two-run shot in the second and a solo shot in the fourth. Jarrett Parker homered, doubled and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple in the win.

Salt Lake starter Drew Hutchison (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Dietrich Enns (11-9) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up six runs and five hits while only recording two outs.

In the losing effort, El Paso got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Aderlin Rodriguez doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, El Paso is 7-3 against Salt Lake this season.