Bushor leads AZL Royals over AZL Mariners 5-1

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Chase Bushor had three hits and scored two runs as the AZL Royals topped the AZL Mariners 5-1 on Saturday.

With the game tied 1-1, the AZL Royals took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth inning. Bushor and Warling Vicente hit RBI doubles en route to the two-run lead.

The AZL Royals later tacked on a run in both the fifth and ninth innings. Bobby Witt Jr. scored on a single in the fifth before coming home on a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Ismael Aquino (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while AZL Mariners starter Christian Pedrol (4-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.