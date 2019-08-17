Cespedes, Colina lead the way for AZL Indians Blue

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Cristopher Cespedes homered and singled twice, driving home three runs as the AZL Indians Blue topped the AZL Padres 1 6-5 on Saturday.

Jose Colina tripled and singled twice with two runs for AZL Indians Blue.

AZL Indians Blue started the scoring in the second inning when Wilfri Peralta hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 6-2, the AZL Padres 1 cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Joshua Mears hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Brandon Valenzuela.

Luis D. Garcia (7-0) got the win in relief while AZL Padres 1 starter Edgar Martinez (3-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Valenzuela doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs for the AZL Padres 1.