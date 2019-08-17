Wyatt’s single leads AZL Giants Black to 3-2 win over AZL Athletics Gold

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Tyler Wyatt hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the AZL Giants Black to a 3-2 win over the AZL Athletics Gold in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Dilan Rosario scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Garrett Frechette and then went to third on a single by Wyatt.

After AZL Giants Black put up two runs in the second inning, AZL Athletics Gold tied the game 2-2 after Elvis Peralta hit an RBI double in the third inning and Rafael Rincones scored when a runner was thrown out in the sixth.

Ben Strahm (2-1) got the win in relief while Jack Weisenburger (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.