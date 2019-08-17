Jurado scheduled to start as Texas hosts Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (74-48, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (60-62, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Jose Berrios (10-6, 3.29 ERA) Rangers: Ariel Jurado (6-8, 5.31 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Max Kepler and the Twins will take on the Rangers Saturday.

The Rangers are 35-24 on their home turf. Texas is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Rougned Odor leads the team with 64 total runs batted in.

The Twins have gone 38-22 away from home. Minnesota has hit 238 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads the team with 33, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Sam Dyson earned his fifth victory and Jonathan Schoop went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Mike Minor registered his seventh loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Odor leads the Rangers with 64 RBIs and is batting .205. Nomar Mazara is 9-for-28 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Kepler leads the Twins with 33 home runs and has 80 RBIs. Luis Arraez is 10-for-30 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .208 batting average, 5.63 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Twins: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).