Santiago, White Sox to take on Suarez, Angels

Chicago White Sox (55-66, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (60-64, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Hector Santiago (1-1, 7.11 ERA) Angels: Jose Suarez (2-4, 6.57 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Chicago will square off on Saturday.

The Angels are 31-31 in home games. The Los Angeles pitching staff averages 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, .

The White Sox are 25-35 on the road. Chicago has hit 132 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 26, averaging one every 18.6 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with 41 home runs and is slugging .671. Shohei Ohtani is 14-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 53 extra base hits and is batting .273. Tim Anderson has 16 hits and is batting .432 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .232 batting average, 6.75 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .280 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).