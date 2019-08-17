Thomas’ homer leads DSL Cardinals Red to 7-6 win over DSL Cubs2

, (AP) -- Erick Thomas hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Red to a 7-6 win over the DSL Cubs2 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Cardinals Red swept the short two-game series.

The home run by Thomas scored Albert Inoa and Diego Velasquez and was the game's last scoring play.

Augusto Calderon (3-4) got the win in relief while Donato Auguste (3-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Cubs2, Ezequiel Alvarez singled three times, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, DSL Cubs2 is 7-3 against DSL Cardinals Red this season.