Phillies place Quinn on 10-day IL with right groin strain

Philadelphia Phillies' Roman Quinn rounds the basses after hitting a home run off San Diego Padres' Chris Paddack during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Philadelphia. AP Photo

The Philadelphia Phillies placed outfielder Roman Quinn on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain on Saturday.

Quinn was hurt trying to beat out a grounder in the eighth inning of the Phillies' 8-4 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. He is batting .213 with three doubles, four homers and 11 RBIs in 44 games.

To replace Quinn, Philadelphia activated right-handed reliever Jared Hughes after claiming him off waivers from Cincinnati earlier this week. Hughes went 3-4 with a 4.10 ERA in 47 games with the Reds this season.