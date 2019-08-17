Economos, Swaggerty spur Bradenton to 3-2 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Travis Swaggerty hit two solo homers, and Nicholas Economos allowed just five hits over six innings as the Bradenton Marauders defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 3-2 on Saturday.

Economos (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Bradenton extended its lead when Lucas Tancas hit an RBI double, driving in Rodolfo Castro.

After Bradenton added a run in the fifth on a home run by Swaggerty, the Flying Tigers cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Kody Clemens hit an RBI single, driving in John Valente.

The Flying Tigers saw their comeback attempt come up short after A.J. Simcox scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Bradenton lead to 3-2.

Elvin Rodriguez (10-8) went five innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

For the Flying Tigers, Clemens singled three times.