Daily’s double leads Hagerstown to 4-1 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Cole Daily hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 4-1 win over the West Virginia Power on Saturday.

The double by Daily, part of a three-run inning, gave the Suns a 2-1 lead before Phil Caulfield hit a two-run single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, West Virginia grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Austin Shenton. Hagerstown answered in the seventh inning when Israel Pineda scored when a runner was thrown out.

Alex Troop (1-1) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Brendan McGuigan (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Power, Charlie McConnell doubled and singled.