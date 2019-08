BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- Andy Burns hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 9-2 win over the Durham Bulls on Saturday.

The home run by Burns scored Richard Urena to give the Bisons a 4-2 lead.

Starter Brock Stewart (1-0) got the win while Anthony Banda (2-3) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Kean Wong homered and doubled for the Bulls.