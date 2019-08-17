Rohlman’s double leads Lexington to 4-3 win over Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Reed Rohlman hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 4-3 win over the Kannapolis Intimidators on Saturday.

Jeison Guzman scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Rohlman.

Rubendy Jaquez hit an RBI single in the third inning to help give the Legends a 3-0 lead. The Intimidators tied it up with a run in the fourth and two in the seventh. In the fourth, Michael Hickman hit an RBI single, while Ramon Beltre hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Daniel Duarte (1-0) got the win in relief while Declan Cronin (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Intimidators left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 15 baserunners in the loss. For the Intimidators, Corey Zangari doubled and singled. Beltre homered and doubled.