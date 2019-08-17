Engelmann’s single leads Lake County to 6-3 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Jonathan Engelmann hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Lake County Captains to a 6-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Saturday.

The single by Engelmann came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Captains a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Bo Naylor hit an RBI single, bringing home Jose Fermin.

The Captains tacked on another run in the ninth when Raynel Delgado hit an RBI single, scoring Quentin Holmes.

Kellen Rholl (3-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while West Michigan starter Brad Bass (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

The Whitecaps failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

With the win, Lake County improved to 12-6 against West Michigan this season.