Madero, Leon lift Campeche over Yucatan 9-4

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Diego Madero homered and singled, driving in three runs as the Piratas de Campeche topped the Leones de Yucatan 9-4 on Saturday.

Paul Leon singled three times for Campeche.

Yucatan tied the game 1-1 in the second after Xavier Scruggs hit an RBI single, bringing home Art Charles.

After Campeche added a run in the third when Olmo Rosario hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Fernando Flores, the Piratas extended their lead with five runs in the fourth inning, including a three-run home run by Madero.

Antonio Garzon (3-1) got the win in relief while Yucatan starter Jose Samayoa (7-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Charles doubled twice and singled for the Leones.