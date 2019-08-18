Free, Hopkins lift Billings over Idaho Falls 9-4

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- James Free homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Billings Mustangs topped the Idaho Falls Chukars 9-4 on Saturday.

TJ Hopkins homered and singled with three RBIs and two runs for Billings.

Billings got on the board first in the fourth inning when Victor Ruiz hit a two-run double and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Leonardo Seminati.

After Billings added two runs in the seventh, the Chukars cut into the deficit with four runs in the seventh inning, including a two-run home run by Juan Carlos Negret.

The Mustangs later added a run in the eighth and three in the ninth. In the eighth, Seminati scored on an error, while Hopkins hit a two-run home run and Free hit a solo home run in the ninth.

Johnnie Schneider (3-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Idaho Falls starter Bryar Johnson (1-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Negret homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Chukars.