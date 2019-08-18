Feduccia’s triple leads Rancho Cuca. to 6-4 win over Visalia

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Hunter Feduccia hit a two-run triple in the eighth inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 6-4 win over the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday.

The triple by Feduccia capped a three-run inning and gave the Quakes a 6-4 lead after Jeren Kendall scored on a fielder's choice earlier in the inning.

The Quakes cut the deficit to 4-3 when Dillon Paulson hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Melvin Jimenez (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Cole Bartlett (8-6) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Rawhide, Jancarlos Cintron singled three times, also stealing two bases.