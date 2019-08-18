Texas takes 3-game skid into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (75-48, first in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (60-63, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (8-5, 4.57 ERA) Rangers: Lance Lynn (14-8, 3.54 ERA)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Rangers are 35-25 on their home turf. The Texas pitching staff averages 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, Lance Lynn leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Twins have gone 39-22 away from home. The Twins won the last meeting 12-7. Tyler Duffey secured his fourth victory and Miguel Sano went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Ariel Jurado registered his ninth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Danny Santana leads the Rangers with 21 home runs and is batting .309. Elvis Andrus is 11-for-39 with a double, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 60 extra base hits and has 81 RBIs. Eddie Rosario is 9-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .221 batting average, 5.78 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Twins: 5-5, .285 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Joey Gallo: (wrist).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Nelson Cruz: (wrist), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).