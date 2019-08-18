Anderson, Brewers to face Fedde, Nationals

Milwaukee Brewers (64-59, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (66-56, second in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (5-2, 3.78 ERA) Nationals: Erick Fedde (3-2, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Milwaukee will meet on Sunday.

The Nationals are 35-26 on their home turf. Washington's team on-base percentage of .332 is seventh in the MLB. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .395.

The Brewers are 28-33 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 198 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads them with 41, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats. The Brewers won the last meeting 15-14. Junior Guerra earned his seventh victory and Yelich went 5-for-6 with two home runs and four RBIs for Milwaukee. Javy Guerra took his first loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 61 extra base hits and is batting .319. Soto is 10-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 68 extra base hits and has 89 RBIs. Keston Hiura is 13-for-44 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .289 batting average, 4.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .276 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Austin Voth: (bicep), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Max Scherzer: (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm), Roenis Elias: (hamstring), Ryan Zimmerman: (foot).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Zach Davies: (undisclosed), Jhoulys Chacin: (ribcage).