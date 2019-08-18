White Sox to face Angels on the road

Chicago White Sox (55-67, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-64, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-5, 5.54 ERA) Angels: Griffin Canning (4-6, 4.86 ERA)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Chicago will face off on Sunday.

The Angels are 32-31 in home games. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .327 is eighth in the MLB. Mike Trout leads the lineup with an OBP of .434.

The White Sox have gone 25-36 away from home. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Tim Anderson with a mark of .352. The Angels won the last meeting 6-5. Taylor Cole earned his third victory and Brian Goodwin went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Evan Marshall registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trout leads the Angels with 41 home runs and is slugging .668. Justin Upton is 6-for-27 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 133 hits and has 88 RBIs. Anderson has 18 hits and is batting .439 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .230 batting average, 6.37 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .268 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Keynan Middleton: (elbow), Luke Bard: (triceps), Justin Anderson: (lat), Andrelton Simmons: (foot), Tommy La Stella: (tibia), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Kevan Smith: (back).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: (hamstring).