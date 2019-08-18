Bouanga rescues draw for Saint-Etienne against Brest

Saint-Etienne came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to newly promoted Brest in the French league on Sunday.

New signing Denis Bouanga leveled seven minutes from time, firing home the rebound after his initial shot had been blocked by Brest defender Romain Perraud.

Bouanga, who was signed from Nimes last month, almost snatched the winner but the Gabon winger headed narrowly over the bar in stoppage time.

Julien Faussurier had given Brest the lead on the stroke of halftime. It was a second successive draw for the visitors, who also hit the post in the first period.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain plays later at Rennes, after Reims hosts Strasbourg.