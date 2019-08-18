Bleday leads Jupiter to 5-1 win over Fort Myers

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- JJ Bleday singled twice as the Jupiter Hammerheads topped the Fort Myers Miracle 5-1 on Sunday.

Jupiter started the scoring in the first inning when JT Riddle hit an RBI single and then scored on a wild pitch.

Fort Myers answered in the next half-inning when Andrew Bechtold scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to one.

The Hammerheads later added two runs in the fourth and one in the eighth. In the fourth, Jhonny Santos and B.J. Lopez both drove in a run, while Demetrius Sims drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Tristan Pompey in the eighth.

Jupiter right-hander Dustin Beggs (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Lachlan Wells (2-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and six hits over four innings.

Bechtold singled four times for the Miracle.