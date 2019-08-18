Gutierrez, Miller lead Richmond to 7-1 win over Harrisburg

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Jalen Miller had three hits and scored two runs, and Alfred Gutierrez struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Harrisburg Senators 7-1 on Sunday. With the victory, the Flying Squirrels swept the short two-game series.

Gutierrez (8-5) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one run and three hits.

Down 1-0, the Flying Squirrels took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Ryan Howard hit a two-run double en route to the three-run lead.

Kevin McGowan (1-2) went five innings, allowing seven runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked three.