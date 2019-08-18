Kelley hits walk-off single in 10th, Indianapolis beats Lehigh Valley 8-7

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Christian Kelley hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Indianapolis Indians defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-7 on Sunday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Indians and a four-game winning streak for the IronPigs.

Will Craig scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Indians tied the game 7-7 in the bottom of the ninth when Hunter Owen scored on a wild pitch while Jake Elmore scored with Jason Martin and Ke'Bryan Hayes on a home run as part of a five-run inning.

Reliever Geoff Hartlieb (4-0) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Tyler Gilbert (1-3) allowed one run and got one out in the International League game.

Elmore singled twice, scoring two runs in the win.

Phil Gosselin tripled twice, scoring two runs for the IronPigs. Austin Listi homered and doubled, driving in four runs.